Obituary of Jean Masters

Jean Masters was granted her angel wings on February 17, 2018. She had just celebrated her 73 birthday. She was raised in Long Beach, CA where she met the love of her life John Masters. They were married in 1962 moved to Penn Valley, CA in 1970 to raise two daughters. Jean was a dedicated mother and wife and loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her sister, Judy; her brother Bud; daughters Kim and Lisa; grandchildren Jake, Brett and Kaylee, as well as her precious cat "GIZZY".

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; as well as her father and her Mother.

You will be missed and forever in our hearts.♥♥