Obituary of Jean Marshall Cates
Jean Marshall Cates passed away on May 2nd 2020 at the age of 104. Jean was born in New Jersey in 1915. Her family eventually moved West to Southern California. She attended University Southern California and Scripps College at which time she met her husband, Barker Cates. Jean was extremely artistic, creating window displays for major fashion stores in the 50’s. Jean and Barker moved to Nevada City in 1960. Jean was an avid gardener and world traveler. She had a great love for England and travelled the country many times exploring its history. Jean Cates is survived by her only grandson, Steve Moran-Cassese and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
