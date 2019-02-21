Obituary of Jean Marie Webb

Jean Webb

On January 14, 2019 Jean Marie Webb passed gracefully in the presence of family at the memory care unit of Sunrise Assisted Living in Chandler, AZ.

She was born August 28, 1925 to Amiel and Eva (Sarty) Weitkamp, Jean enjoyed growing up in Moscow Mills, MO with her younger sister Audrey. She married Howard H. Webb of Troy, MO on January 27, 1945, a union that would last 56 years ending with Howards passing in 2001. Jean gave birth to her son Jim in 1952 and her daughter Sharida the following year. As a military wife she moved often. When Howard was on extended duty at sea, she was left to manage the household and raise her children. In 1961 the family would move to Fremont, CA. There, Howard would retire from the Navy and transition to civilian life in the employ of Stanford University and Jean would begin her 20- year career at CSAA. In 1986 they retired and moved to their dream property in Grass Valley, CA.

Jean was known for her outgoing personality. She was quick to laugh and did so often. She dabbled in ceramics, had a passion for fast cars and enjoyed the theater. A terrific cook she specialized in all types of comfort food. She loved her bible study, chocolate and hosting her family for holidays in their idyllic Grass Valley setting.

She is survived by Jim (Sharon) Webb of Phoenix, AZ, Sharida Webb of Vallejo, CA; grandchildren Adam (Kyle) Webb of Cave Creek, AZ; Justin (Becky) Cook of Tampa, FL, Brandon Cook of Beaverton, OR, as well as six great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard and sister Audrey. She was loved by all.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel in Troy, MO. Inurnment at Anderson Hill / Friedens Cemetery in Moscow Mills, MO. To express sympathy or send flowers visit http://www.kempermillardkeimfamilyfuneralchapel.com.