Obituary of Jean Maria Remillard

Jean Maria Remillard passed away after a short battle with cancer on August 4, 2019. She was 85. She was born and raised in Palo Alto, CA and spent her early years working in Public Relations and Marketing.

After retirement, Jean moved to Grass Valley to be near her family. She was a 50-year life member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed many activities including traveling and volunteering for many charities. Jean was a very artistic and creative person who enjoyed sharing these passions with her family and friends.

Jean is survived by her life partner Jack Carmody, son David (Joanne) Remillard of Grass Valley and three grandchildren Jeff, Amanda and Greg.

At her request, there will be no service.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Aliti and Mia, Doctor Tom Boyle, the staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospice of The Foothills for their excellent care and support.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of The Foothills or the Grass Valley Police Department Caring and Sharing Program for underprivileged children and families.