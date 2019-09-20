Obituary of Jean Hansen-Fox
Celebration of Life is going to be held for Jean Hansen-Fox on September 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The Celebration for Jean Hansen-Fox will be held at the family’s home at 100 Lidster Avenue, Grass Valley. Refreshments and appetizers will be served. The family looks forward to sharing fun stories and wonderful memories of Jean and her life with family and friends.
