Obituary of Jean Frances Fassler

Jean Frances Fassler died peacefully on November 18, 2018 at her residence in Grass Valley, CA. She was 99 years old.

Jean was born on June 7, 1919 in Quincy, California to Della and Charlie Thomas. She grew up in the Sacramento area and moved to San Francisco to work as a dental assistant where she met the man who would become her husband, Joseph L Fassler. They moved to what Jean would later refer to as "the shack on the beach," in an area just south of San Francisco. There, they built a fine house where they raised 3 children, sons

Walfred and Gregory and daughter Lynn.

In 1957, at the age of 38, Jean became the First Mayor of the newly incorporated City of Pacifica. She served as mayor and councilwoman over a span of 6 years coping with the multiplicity of problems in a new community. She later became the first woman to serve on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, where she served from 1965-1976. As a county supervisor Jean was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Committee on Recreation and Natural Beauty by Lyndon Johnson in 1971 and continued serving under three other Presidents.

In 1979 Jean and her husband left their beach house in Pacifica and retired to Roseville, CA. They later moved to Grass Valley where Jean participated at Hospice of the Foothills as a Respite volunteer and later served on the Board of Directors, Hospice of the Foothills from 1998-2002.

Always, gracious, Jean had a genuine interest in people. She placed community service and mutual respect above ambition. She skillfully juggled both family and civic responsibilities, attending a son's accordion concert or a daughter's school play while finding time to study for an upcoming city or county meeting.

Jean is survived by son Gregory and his wife Susan, daughter Lynn Fassler and her husband Charles Sternberg, daughter-in-law Vida Santos, grandchildren Kristy Fassler, Kathy Fassler, Ken Fassler, Karen Fassler and Kevin Fassler. Jean is also survived by great grandchildren Joseph Gillespie, Jacob Gillespie, Rachel Gillespie, Ruth Gillespie and Benjamin Hecht. Jean is preceded in death by Joseph L. Fassler, her husband of 63 years and her eldest son, Walfred J. Fassler.

A memorial service for Jean Frances Fassler will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City, CA 95959. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills.