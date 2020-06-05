Obituary of Jean Anne Gerard

A sweet shining light faded from this world on May 27th 2020 when

Jean Anne Gerard (69) died at her home in Grass Valley, CA. She is a beloved

wife, sister and friend who brightened the lives of those she knew.

Jean was born in Xenia, Ohio on April 21st 1951 and grew up near the village of Blanchester, Ohio graduating from Blanchester High School in 1969. She was proud to be a farm girl who learned responsibility from an early age by tending the animals and handling farm chores.

Shortly after graduating she relocated to California arriving in the Sacramento area and worked several jobs eventually becoming a Program Director for KRAK radio, a 50K watt country music station which could be heard over much of the west coast. She loved working at the station and was able to see and meet many top acts of the day.

In the years that followed Jean held a number of jobs in the technology sector beginning in Roseville, CA where she met her husband, Eric Hellebust. Jean and Eric migrated to Washington State where they married in 1993 and have been together for 26 loving years. In 1994 the couple moved to Grass Valley, CA where they have lived since.

With a great love for nature Jean hiked and camped extensively in California and Washington with family and friends. She shared a love of motorcycles with her father who rode a collection of Harleys and Indians.

Jean explored much of the western US by motorcycle with her husband.

Throughout her adult life Jean held a keen interest in health, nutrition and natural healing practices. She earned formal degrees in Naturopathy and Homeopathy and started her own natural healing practice in Nevada City, CA where she used a holistic approach to help many.

Jean was very actively engaged in local, state and national politics and worked tirelessly to make our world better. As a strong advocate for individual rights and a healthy environment she was involved in elections,

attended meetings and met with public officials to drive positive changes. Jean constantly researched political history to better understand current events and inspired others to action. Jean had a lifelong thirst for knowledge and natural ability to educate others. Jean would like to be best

remembered as a teacher and healer. For those who knew her Jean will be missed for her compassion, kindness, humor and boundless enthusiasm for life.

Jean is survived by her husband Eric Hellebust, brothers John (Diana) Gerard Jr. of Clarksville Ohio, Carl Gerard of Cincinnati Ohio, sister Carol Ellenwood of Wilmington Ohio, plus her nephews, nieces and their

families. She was preceded in death by her father John (Dutch) Gerard and mother Donna Malone Earley.

No services are planned at this time. With the current struggles faced by many, memorial donations may be made to Food Bank of Nevada County in memory of Jean Gerard. For information click the Donate button at foodbankofnc.org or call 530-272-3796.