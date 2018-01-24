Obituary of Jean Ann Johnson

Jean Ann Johnson pass away on January 20, 2018.

Services with be held at noon, on Friday January 26, 2018, at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Jean was born on March 24, 1936 in Junction City, Kansas to Sam and Myrtle Acker. She married Frank Johnson in Kansas. Shortly after Frank was shipped to Italy with the U.S. Army. Jean joined him in Italy for about a year. Together they built their dream home in Nevada City and spent almost 30 years there.

She enjoyed gold mining and gardening.

Jean was a wonderful Christian woman. She was well read and versed in the Bible.

Thank you for so many special memories.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.