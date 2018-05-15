Obituary of Jay Leslie Williamson

Jay Leslie Williamson passed away peacefully on April 27, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. He was 54.

Jay was born on March 14, 1964 in Sacramento, California. He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1982. He obtained his M.A. in History from the University of California Riverside. He continued his education by graduating from the Culinary Institute of America and embarked upon a career as a professional chef. After meeting his partner David, the couple moved to Seattle where Jay continued as a personal chef. He moved back to the Grass Valley area in August, 2016 to be near his family after David's passing.

Jay had many passions. He enjoyed sports, especially the California Angels and the Golden State Warriors. He was an avid film buff and voracious reader. He especially maintained a lifelong love of cooking and enjoyed nothing more than preparing exquisite meals for his friends and family. He spent the last few years of his life traveling the world to places such as Peru, China, and Morocco, among others. He had a great love for his birds, a pair of Caiques named Marnie and Maddie.

Jay is survived by his mother, Sandra Williamson (Don Nygaard); his sisters, Lori (Joseph) Augustine and Angie (Paul Kawasaki) Williamson; niece Caille O'Leary and nephew Seth (Brooke Gomez) Williamson and one great-niece.

He is preceded in death by his partner, David Lindau and his father, Thomas Williamson.

A memorial service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., on June 2, 2018 at the Foothills Events Center in Grass Valley. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jay's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy.