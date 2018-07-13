Obituary of Jasper J. Tringale

Jasper J. Tringale passed away on May 2, 2018 in his home. He was 98.

A private interment took place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

Jasper was born on December 16, 1919 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Gaetano and Guiseppina Tringale of Italy. At the age of seven, he and his family moved to San Francisco. He attended Galileo High School and was a meat cutter until he was drafted into the Army just two days prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served in the 6th Armored Division as the driver of a live ammo truck while under the direction of General Geo Patton for the duration of the war in Europe. He met his soon-to-be bride, Maisie, in England. They were married for 52 years before her passing in 2004. He married his second wife of whom he is survived, Francesca, in 2007.

He was adored by many, a hero to some, and an honorable man to all.

He is survived by his son, Tony; his daughter Diana; four stepchildren, Janese Reynoso, Julie Porter, and Jeff and Vince Criesco; one grandson, Anthony Tringale; step-grandchildren, Grace, Camden, and Katie Criesco; and two great-granddaughters, Jessica and Sierra Tringale.

