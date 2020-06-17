Obituary of Jason Payne

Jason Payne

Jason Robert Payne passed away on June 4, 2020. He was 42 years old.

A private family service will take place followed by a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Please contact a family member for further information.

Jason was born on February 20, 1978 in Sacramento, California, to Linda Sue (Norris) Payne and James Robert Payne.

He worked in Telecommunications for over 20 years. Jason always helped with his family’s ranch and in his spare time, loved to weld.

Jason’s love was his girls and was always the family man. We will miss his sense of humor, his laugh, and the amazing man that he was.

He is survived by his daughters, Sierra and Taylor Payne; his brother, Shaun Payne; and his mother, Linda “Suzie” Payne and her husband, Rory.

Jason was predeceased by his father, James Payne.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.