Obituary of Jasmine Marie Turpen

Jasmine Marie Turpen was born on September 10, 1995 in Grass Valley. She died in Sacramento on July 21, 2018 at the age of 22.

She lived in Sacramento and was scheduled to graduate after the fall semester at Sacramento City College. Jasmine worked for the state legislature at the Legislative Data Center providing technical support for our legislators and their staff.

Services were held at Hooper and Weaver on July 28th. She filled the chapel with family and friends, from young children to grandparents she touched everyone's souls. She was loved unconditionally by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She said,

"Friendship was not monogamous", she loved all and lived life to the fullest. She was an amazing woman and will be so missed.

She is survived by her parents Richard and Valerie Turpen, her brothers Robert and Benjamin, her uncle Jonathan (Cyndi) Baker, cousins Leah and Axel Baker, her grandmothers Maureen Turpen and Margaret Baker, her great-aunt Sharon Davis, and numerous other cousins. Jasmine was predeceased by her grandfathers Oliver Turpen and William Baker.

Jasmine would want us all to live fully and love one another….Rest in peace sweet soul, you will be forever missed.