Obituary of Jarad Kidwell

Jarad Kidwell passed away on August 1, 2018, peacefully in his home.

Jarad, who has left this earth to be with his uncles and grandparents, achieved local renown as one of Grass Valley's most avid skateboarders, a fearless stuntman, and a South Yuba boulder diving legend. He was 34.

As loving as he was daring, Jarad was known for his extraordinary kindness, adventurous spirit, and contagious good humor. Following his diagnosis of schizophrenia in 2002, Jarad became a fierce champion for mental health research and care. Through his contributions

to leading university research, motivational speeches to youth, and relentless positivity, Jarad devoted his life to erasing the stigma

associated with mental illness.

Jarad is survived by his steadfast parents, his beloved grandma, too many siblings to name (17 in total), his nine doting nieces and nephews, and a legion of dear friends, all of whom he simply considered as family. While he will be missed tremendously, his spirit lives on in the joy of each person landing a radical stunt, or spectacular wipeout.

We will remember Jarad between 2 to 8:30 p.m., this Friday, August 10, beginning with a memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Foothill Events Center (400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley).