Obituary of Janet K. Matson

Janet K. Matson passed away on November 15, 2019. She was 85.

Janet was born December 14, 1933 in S. Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert K. Matson and her youngest son, Jon Matson.

She is survived by her oldest son, Robert J. Matson and her only daughter Barbara A. Holbrook; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; also her sister Nancy Kelps, and extended family members in S. Milwaukee, WI.

She will be truly missed by family and friends. She was loved by all that knew her. She was always friendly and cheerful, willing to help anyone. She worked as a loan officer for over 45 years, last at Owl Credit Union, prior to retiring. She loved music and dancing, especially Elvis, Beatles & 70’s music.

She was a beloved sister to her 4 sisters and 1 brother. The most loving, caring, humorous, honest, genuine person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly, your family forever.

Services for her will be at: St. Patrick’s Parish, 235 Chapel St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. A rosary at 12:15pm. Funeral at 1:00pm Monday, November 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life to follow in the church hall at 2:30pm. Memorial cards and personal stories about Mom can be sent to: PO Box 1153, Grass Valley, CA 95945.