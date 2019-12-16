Obituary of Janet K Matson

Janet K Matson passed away on November 15, 2019. She was 85.

Janet was born December 14, 1933 in S. Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert K. Matson and her youngest son, Jon Matson.

She is survived by her oldest son, Robert J. Matson and her only daughter Barbara A. Holbrook; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great

grandchildren, also her sister Nancy Kelps, and extended family members in S. Milwaukee, WI.

The most loving, caring, humorous, honest, genuine person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly.

A Service was held at St. Patrick’s Parish on November 25, 2019. Memorial cards and personal stories about Mom can be sent to: PO Box 1153, Grass Valley, CA 95945