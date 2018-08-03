Obituary of Janet K. Farahmand

Janet K. Farahmand, of Nevada City, passed away on July 27, 2018 at her home. She was 72.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 11 at the First Baptist Church in Grass Valley; a reception will follow.

Janet was born on November 24, 1945 in Sacramento to Donald and Bernice Brady. She grew up in Roseville and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Sacramento State University. Later attending Chico State where she earned a Masters degree in education. Janet went on to teach children with special needs for many years in Newcastle, Penn Valley and Auburn.

Her love for children and teaching led her to helping often with Sunday School at her church. Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and had a huge spot in her heart for rescue dogs. Janet's schnauzer, Walker, brought an immense amount of comfort to her during her last days.

She was a very caring mother and grandmother who will be missed by many.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Frazee of Nevada City; son, Erik Farahmand of El Dorado Hills; grandchildren, Jezra, Piper and Violet Frazee, and Madison, Carson and Claire Farahmand; sisters, Cheryl Hogg of Arvada, CO and Margaret Kimball of Sequim, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Bernice Brady and son Aaron Farahmand.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to Hospitality House, First Baptist Church of Grass Valley of the Police K-9 program- Rudiger Foundation.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.