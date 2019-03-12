Obituary of Janet Elaine Wright

Janet Elaine Wright died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Palo Alto, CA. She was 82. She battled with Alzheimer's disease for ten years and is finally at peace.

Janet was the daughter of Albert and Helen Schweifler, and was born and raised in San Francisco. She was an alumna of Lowell High School. She graduated from University of California Berkeley, at the age of 20, a degree in French language.

She married Fred Bisharat and moved to Palo Alto where she lived with her three daughters for over 20 years. She began a lifelong love affair with the cello, at the age of 6, playing in the Peninsula Symphony and chamber music quartets throughout her life. She received her teaching credential from Notre Dame University in Belmont. After her divorce, she became a court reporter, employed in San Jose, working for Judge Conrad Rushing and later as a freelance court reporter. As the bay area became Silicon Valley, Janet followed her pioneer spirit to Grass Valley in the Sierra Foothills.

There she met and married Carroll Wright. Janet lived with Carroll in the twin cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City for two decades, where they lead the Twin Cities Concert Association. They moved to the Okanogan Valley in Washington in 2000 and built their own house in the mountains near Canada: their last adventure before returning to Ross Moor, California for their final days together. Janet had a passion for music, intelligence, cooking, gardening and hiking.

Janet is survived by three daughters, Janine Bisharat, Carol Bisharat and Laurie Bisharat; her ex-husband Fred Bisharat, as well as brother Edwin (Kathy) Schweifler. She was preceded in death by her older sister Joanne Smith in 2003.

A memorial for a celebration of her life will be in June 2019. Donations may be made to VITAS hospice or My Brain Alzheimer's Association.