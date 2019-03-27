Obituary of Janene Dean Clark

Janene Dean Clark passed away on March 23, 2019 in her home. She was 81.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 12 to 3:00pm at 115 Conaway Ave. in Grass Valley.

Janene was born on October 26, 1937 in Culver City, CA to Millard and Margurite Henderson.

She was married to the love of her life Alvin "Buch" Clark in Camptonville, CA on September 22, 1956. They were married for 38 years and had three children.

She was an avid reader and was known for hosting epic Christmas Eve parties. She was loved by many and will be missed.

She is survived by her sons Robert and Richard Clark; Daughter Rhonda Becker; Sisters Charisse Nunnink, Bobbie Hasslebring and Jessie Winters; Granddaughters Christy Clark, Kelsey Zerbel and Rachel Smith; Great granddaughters Lilah Shaw and Tyler Rose She's preceded in death by her parents Millard & Margurite Henderson and husband Alvin "Butch" Clark.

I lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Hospice of the Foothills. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.