Obituary of Jane Landry

Jane Landry passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on April 8, 2018. She was 93.

Jane was born in Stockton, California, on June 10, 1924 to Frederick William and Germaine Keuchler. In her early years, Jane developed a love for animals. Not only did she have dogs, cats and birds growing up, she also had less conventional pets…two bobcats, a spider monkey, two capuchin monkeys, and a pelican.

Jane graduated from Stockton High School in 1942 and subsequently received her Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration from Stockton Junior College. During her lifetime, Jane worked for the Dept. of the Navy on Treasure Island, and later for the Danville School District. She retired in 1989 from the Dept. of Social Services in Grass Valley, California.

Jane was a world traveler, visiting places such as Africa (twice), Tibet, Turkey, China, Mongolia, and India. She enjoyed hot air ballooning on African Safaris. During her travels, Jane became an accomplished amateur photographer, particularly enjoying photographing wildlife.

In her final years, Jane enjoyed having lunch with her friends at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley.

Jane is survived by a son, Scott, of Nevada City, and a daughter, Germaine, of Depoe Bay, Oregon. She is preceded in death by a son, Pete, and her husband, John, who passed away five years ago at the age of 101. They were married 61 years.