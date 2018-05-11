Obituary of Jane Kastner

Jane Kastner passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Grass Valley, Ca. She was 100.

At her request, no services will be held.

She was born February 14, 1918 in Glenwood Springs, CO to Thomas Llewellyn and Nina Adair Sutherland Llewellyn.

Her family moved to Southern California in 1925. She graduated from Alhambra High School in 1936. In 1939 she met Curtis H. Kastner and they married on Friday, December 13, 1940. They spent 67 years together until Curt passed away in February 2008.

Jane and Curt started a business in 1964 supplying air moving equipment to metal building manufactures and builders. On a trip to Northern California in 1992 to see friends in Auburn, they fell in love with the area and bought a home in Lake Wildwood.

Jane collected bells and miniature boxes, she loved to play Bunko and learned to make quilts.

She is survived by her son Charles Kastner and daughters Lynne Kastner and Susan Beard; three grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers Thomas and Theodore Llewellyn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.