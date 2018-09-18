Obituary of Jan Gilbert Pack

Jan Gilbert Pack

It is with great sadness that the family of Jan Gilbert Pack announces her passing after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's. Jan passed on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018 with her husband at her side. She was 70.

Jan was born on May 5, 1948 in New York as the oldest daughter of Walter and Mary Gilbert. After living in New York, Florida, and Kansas City, their family settled in the Bay Area. During her time at the College of Marin, she met the love of her life Jim. They were married on May 6, 1972 in San Rafael.

Their family relocated to western Nevada County and Lake Wildwood in 1980. It was here that Jan made her mark on the community. Jan volunteered extensively at Pleasant Valley School, assisted Jim in running their family businesses, and participated in numerous activities in Lake Wildwood and surrounding communities. She also fervently supported her two sons in their endeavors, loved playing women's softball, and could frequently be found rooting on her husband in senior softball leagues and tournaments.

Jan will be remembered by her beautiful smile, warmth and laughter, and the way she welcomed everyone she met. Her love for her family was more important than anything, and she cherished caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed time with family and friends, taking long walks with her dogs, swimming in the lake or pool, spending winters with friends in Arizona or at their family cabin in Graeagle, and playing bunco and pinochle with close friends.

Jan will be lovingly remembered by her husband Jim of 46 years; her children Joshua (Jennifer) and Jason (Amanda); five grandchildren, Isabel, Ryan, Connor, Sophia, and Samantha; her sisters Gina Bright and Jennifer (Uwe) Lackner. Jan was predeceased by her brother Tony.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on October 7, 2018 at the Lake Wildwood Marina in Penn Valley. The family invites all those who were touched by Jan to join them in their celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jan may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.