Obituary of Jamie Heilbron

Jamie Heilbron, of Grass Valley, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 21, 2018. She was 86.

A private burial will take place at Old Odd Fellows Cemetery in Nevada City and the family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.

Dawn Wilhelmina Heilbron, affectionately known as "Jamie", was born on February 6, 1932 in Honolulu, HI to William and Juanita Heilbron. Being born and raised on The Islands, she loved her Hawaiian culture and the beauty and activities that it offered.

She attended Kamehameha High School where she excelled on the dive team. At the age of 18, Jamie proudly joined the Marine Corps, bringing her to The Main Land. After her service, she became the first female manager at John Hancock Insurance in San Francisco, where she stayed until her retirement. After moving around, Jamie settled in Nevada County in 1986, where she eventually found her forever family.

Jamie loved camping and boating with friends and family and had many fond memories of salmon fishing with her nephew, Dennis. She also spent many years bowling on team leagues locally, enjoyed golfing and was always the first one to suggest a trip to the casinos to play the slots. But above all else, she loved spending time with her family, friends and her dogs. Always selfless and loving, Jamie and her ukulele will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her wife, Krissy Hodkins; step-daughters, Natalie (Buck) Rainey, Morgan (Allison) Hodkins-Smith; grandsons, Rip, Ace and Duke; nieces, Dee (Frank) Everitt, Jimie Ramos and Robin Engle; nephews, Karl (Shirley) Erickson and Guy (Pam) Standley; 14 great nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Deana (Jack) Melugin, Beverlee (Dave) Curry and Vicki (Ed) Prechter and brother-in-law David (LeEtta) Ricker.

Jamie was preceded in death by her twin sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Ray Standley and nephew Dennis Standley.

Because of Jamie's overt love of all of God's creatures, donations may be made in her name to Sammie's Friends, 14647 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

Arrangements are under direction of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary and Crematory.