Obituary of James W. Meshwert

James W. Meshwert passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. He was 74.

James was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 1, 1944. He was the son of the late Wilbur and Jean Meshwert. He was a 1962 graduate from Irvington High School in Fremont, Ca. James earned a degree in Social Sciences at Chico State University where he was a member of the Delta Psi Delta Fraternity. James and his wife Candace met at a Pleasant Ridge School event and were married in 1970.

In 1968, James moved to Nevada County after accepting a teaching position in the Pleasant Ridge School District. For 37 years he served the district as a teacher and Principal and was named Superintendent in 1983. Following his retirement in 2005, James served on the executive boards of Schools Insurance Group, Nevada County Economic Resource Council and Nevada County Business Association. Throughout his adult life, James was an avid tennis and golf player. In recent years, he was able to travel throughout the world.

James was a man of great wit, dedication and love for his family. He was ambitious, intuitive, courageous and a mentor to many. His dedication to education throughout the community has left a lasting legacy on the thousands of students, staff members and colleagues he served.

He is survived by his two daughters, Marlo (Mike) McMaster and Jill

Meshwert; two beloved grandchildren MJ and Dakota Torgerson; and sister Carole Mahdavi. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Candace H. Meshwert.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.