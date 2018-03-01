Obituary of James W. Hartman

Jim Hartman passed away on February 15, 2018. He was 83.

Jim was born and raised in Cuthbert, GA, on September 19, 1934 to Willard and Emmie Hartman. He had three brothers, Harry, Wilburn and Paul and three sisters, Elizabeth, Mavis and Annie. Jim joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and was stationed at Moffett Field in CA. In April, 1957 he met his wife of 60 years Joann and married her four months later. Jim worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for thirty-two years in Redwood City. He loved to hunt, camp, boat, waterski, golf and fish. After retiring at 55, Jim and Joann retired at Lake Wildwood. Jim served as a Marshall for many years on the LLW Golf Course. Twelve years ago Jim and Joann moved to Lake Oroville where he enjoyed fishing almost daily.

He is survived by his wife Joann; daughter Jody (Domenic) Cutaia, son Jerry (Kristin); seven grandchildren, Nick, Maddy and Max Cutaia; Amy (Dustin) Wright, Katie, Alex and Joshua Hartman; and two great grandchildren Kayden and Karter Wright.

He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy and sister-in-law Carol (Myron) Seres.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 10 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2350 Foothill Blvd., Oroville, CA.