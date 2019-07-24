Obituary of James Vardon

James Grover Vardon died peacefully on June 21 in Auburn, CA. He was 76.

Jim was born on February 22, 1943 in Detroit, where he also grew up. Throughout high school and college, he enjoyed participating in theater and singing groups. He attended the University of Michigan where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Finance. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1964 to 1969.

Jim moved to Chicago and met Susan while performing in the Winnetka Community Theater. They shared a passion for theater and the arts, and were married in 1982. They moved from Chicago land to the Sierra foothills in 1992, living in Nevada City and later in Penn Valley where they enjoyed many years socializing with their friends and pampering their beloved dogs Sam and Willie, Cecil, Katy, Roxy, and Max.

Jim was an active member of the Lake Wildwood Community Theater. He enjoyed acting in and creating the sound and lighting for their productions. He dedicated significant time to helping others with alcohol dependency and helped a number of people to conquer their addictions and return to productive lives.

He is survived by his wife Susan Vardon; his stepchildren Noël Grandrath and Scott Grandrath; his brother Edward Vardon Jr. and his niece Heather Vardon of Twin Lakes, WI. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Vardon; mother Alice Joyce Vardon, and his niece Melissa Vardon Everly.

A celebration of life for Jim and several other Lake Wildwood Community Theater members is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on August 11, 2019 at the Lake Wildwood Community Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim’s life. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to Sammie’s Friends Animal Rescue in Grass Valley.

Noël would like to thank all of the wonderful friends for their tremendous efforts in helping Jim and Sue. Special thanks to Brad and Dana who sacrificed so much of their time to be there when Sue and Jim needed them.