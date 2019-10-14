Obituary of James Paul Mansinne

James Paul Mansinne passed away peacefully on September 27 at the age of 91 in Grass Valley.

Jim was born in Chicago in the winter of 1927 when the snow was as white as his hair. He and his family moved to the Bay Area in 1942. He completed his schooling in San Francisco – University of San Francisco and SF State – where he attained his Masters and teaching Credential K-12. Starting in 1951 he was the ultimate educator, whether it was in the classroom or on the football field. His teaching and coaching career spanned 4 decades in Sonoma, Contra Costa and Nevada Counties.

Football played a huge role in his life. Most notably his association with the Raiders which started in the early 1960s when he started the “chain gang”. His work continues today with many family members still actively

working the “chain gang”.

He was also active in theatre groups in Contra Costa and Nevada counties, the Nevada Grand Jury and Lions Club.

Whether you called him James, Jim, Bud, Daddy, Dad, Gramps or Coach, he will be missed by many people. He was always good for great stories, a song with his beautiful voice and a good argument. He truly loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marian, daughters Carol Mansinne- Shafer (Brad) of Richmond, CA, and Janet White (Jim) of Cedar Ridge, CA, son Matthew (Janet) of San Rafael, CA, daughter-in-law Barb Mansinne of Rohnert Park and 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Dena Mansinne, brother Ret. Colonel Andrew Mansinne Jr and son Paul Charles Mansinne.

Services to honor his life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.