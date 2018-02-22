Obituary of James Paul (Jim) Medlock

James Paul (Jim) Medlock of Royal Oaks, CA left this earth for his heavenly home February 16, 2018.

Jim, only son of Bob and Virginia Medlock, was born November 5, 1964 in Grass Valley, CA.

He attended Union Hill School and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1982. All who knew Jim as a young boy knew his love for theatrics, his creative costuming and particularly his own special western performances! This childhood love is what led him to Grand Tetons, WY to work on a dude ranch immediately following his high school graduation. Soon after, he returned to Grass Valley, enlisted in the US Marine Corps and completed basic training in San Diego. However, while based at Camp Pendleton, he sustained an injury and received an honorable discharge.

In addition to his love for his country, he had a great many other loves. Jim played guitar and enjoyed singing, especially as a member of the Nevada Union choir and the Boys Chorus. He earned his first degree black belt in Kung-Fu San Soo in the late 90's and shortly thereafter became the CFO of the Nevada County Food and Toy Run. Jim enjoyed motorcycles, movies, reading and spending time with family, all of these keeping him busy through the years.

But most of all, his greatest and final love of his life was Deborah De La Torre, whom he met in 1996 and wed November, 1998 at First Baptist Church, Grass Valley. Together they enjoyed spending time at the ocean, redwoods and with family and friends.

Jim is survived by the love of his life, Debbie; daughter Rachael; son Nathan; his mother, Virginia Medlock; brother-in-law Andy (Amy) De La Torre; sisters Judy (Herb) Thomas, Carolyn Medlock, Susan (Jerry) Solimine and Lori (Mark) Smedley; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Medlock and grandparents George and Verda McAdoo and James and Una Medlock.

A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Nevada County Food and Toy Run, P.O. Box 549, Nevada City, CA 95959.