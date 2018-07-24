Obituary of James Patrick Roach

Jim Roach passed away July 16, 2018, of a sudden heart attack at his home in Grass Valley. He was 69.

Jim was born on November 28, 1948.

Jim's personality can be defined as caring, loving, sturdy, but also goofy and fun. He lived a full life, always lending his assistance with a smile wider than a river (or a pair of handcuffs). He was an incredible dad and very active in all of his children's activities, especially the Boy Scouts.

After he graduated with a master's degree from San Jose State, he became a San Jose Police officer. During that time, he was married and raised two wonderful sons. When he retired as Sergeant after thirty years of service, he found his second passion when he moved to his "happiest place on earth" – twenty acres in Grass Valley, where he married his high school sweetheart, Marty, after rekindling their relationship at a high school reunion in 2000.

He is survived by his wife, Marty; sons, Jack and Kevin; brother, Jerry (Yvonne); sister, Judy Roach; loving extended family, and an infinite number of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a charity of one's choosing.

"May the great master of all scouts be with you until we meet again…"