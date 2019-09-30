Obituary of James Parker

James Parker passed away at home on September 19, 2019. He was 80. Jim was born November 19, 1938 in Burns, OR to Jim and Genevieve Parker. He was a good man.

His family moved to Corona, CA when he was in high school. He graduated from San Jose Bible College and had ministries in Ceres and Livermore before moving to Grass Valley in 1976. He served as Executive Director of Christian Encounter Ministries for many years and then as Intern Director. He is survived by his wife, Marion; daughters, Terri (Mike) Van Wagner, Leah (Art) Echternacht, and Debbie (Chris) Campbell; 17 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Friends and family will gather at Compass Community Church on Combie Rd. to honor and celebrate him this Saturday, October 5 at 2 pm. Memorial gifts to Christian Encounter Ranch are appreciated.