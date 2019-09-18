Obituary of James O’Brien

Jim O’Brien passed away on September 17, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was 86. The third of four sons, he was born on January 5, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Belinda (Shanley) O’Brien. Jim was married in 1956 to Patricia Crane with whom he had four sons: Kevin, Daniel, Cary, and Thomas. After Patricia’s death in 1967, Jim married Janice Rockers and together they had a son, Peter. In February 2019, Jim and Janice celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

After graduating from De Paul University with a degree in Business Administration, Jim was drafted and served in the army in Korea. Following his service, he began a 50-year career in sales and sales management. In 2000, he retired and he and Janice moved from the Bay Area to Nevada City, where he devoted his time and talents to serving the community and focusing on what mattered most to him, his faith, wife, family, and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother Bernard; first wife Patricia; and three sons Kevin, Cary, Peter. He is survived by wife Janice; sons Dan (Catherine) and Tom (Kathryn); brothers Michael and John; grandchildren Sean, Mary Rose, Kevin, Jayson, James, Guinevere (Tristan), and Kyra; great grandsons Killian and Osiris—all of whom love him and will miss him dearly.

A Memorial (Wake) at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary will be on Friday, September 20th, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1pm.