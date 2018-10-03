Obituary of James M. Ryan

James M. Ryan passed away September 30, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born April 15, 1924 in Creighton, Nebraska to parents Joseph Patrick Ryan and Marie Virginia Ryan. James married Betty Jo Miller December 6, 1946 in Las Cruces, NM. He worked for Chevron Corp. as a computer service manager.

He is survived by Betty Jo Ryan of Grass Valley, CA; daughters Susan Reincke of Castle Rock, CO, Virginia Owen of Penn Valley, CA, Patricia Lang of Mesa, AZ, Colleen Newmann of Concord, CA, Mary Jordan of Clayton; sons James Ryan Jr. of Roseville, CA, Michael Ryan of Melbourne, FL, Joseph Ryan of Concord, CA.

H was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on October 6, 2018, at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary. Memorial Contributions may be sent to The Red Cross.