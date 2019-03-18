Obituary of James Linn Cornell

James Linn Cornell died peacefully at his home in San Jose on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was 81.

James was born on February 4, 1938, in Paducah, Texas and grew up in Watsonville, CA. He received his BSBA from San Jose State University and had a career in finance with an accounting business in Santa Cruz, CA.

James was an avid golfer and fan of Bay Area sports and spent his retirement years playing golf in Lake Wildwood.

He is survived by his children, Brett and Bambi Cornell, Craig and Brunella Cornell; his siblings Wilma Eveland Redding and Herman Doyle Cornell; three grandchildren, Samuele, Elisa Maria, and Aiden.

James will be truly missed and always cherished within our hearts.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, 127 Hecker Pass Road, Watsonville.