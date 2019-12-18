Obituary of James Joseph Zydonis III

James Joseph Zydonis III passed away on December 8, 2019 after battling a rare, aggressive cancer. He was 50. He was born January 13, 1968 and lived in Montara, CA until his family moved to Nevada City in February 1978. He worked at Lucky’s and SPD. He enjoyed golfing, softball, fishing and disc golf with his friends. There was always lots of laughter generally related to Jimmy’s unique golf swing and great sense of humor. He also liked working out at the gym. He leaves behind his mother, Charlene Zydonis-Chehock, siblings; Robby (Dawn), Jamie (Ches), Greg (Tammy), Kevin (Karen); numerous nieces and nephews who he enjoyed having around and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Zydonis II & Step-dad, Don Chehock.

Jimmy’s contagious smile will live on in our memories. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 12, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.