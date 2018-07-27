Obituary of James John Petersen Jr.

James John Petersen Jr. passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018. He was 73.

He was born on July 25, 1944.

If a man's life can be measured by the number of the friends he had and the people that will miss him dearly but count themselves lucky to have known him, then John as most knew him, lived about as full of a life as any of us could hope for. John spent his days at The Shop and his nights and weekends with friends and family either at the Dew Drop Inn or more recently at the Moose Lodge. John was a good man who always understood that it was the simple things in life that made him happy.

To his kids, John was just "Dad". Their memories are filled with time spent camping, fishing, road tripping (as kids and as adults), or having a beer or three listening to another one of Dad's jokes and stories. John loved his children and all his grandkids; you could see his face light up every time he was with any of them.

However, any of us who knew him, have one thing in common. We were truly blessed to have had him as a father and a friend. Although he will be dearly missed, we can all look forward to the many times that we have to reminisce about the memories and good times we all had because of him.

John is survived by his children, Michael (Brandy), Amie, Wendy (Jeff), Joshua (Amanda) and April; his 10 grandchildren and his sister Katherine (David) Sweet. John also left behind his sweet friend Cindy Hermosa, who unselfishly gave him years of care and companionship, as well as his dog Bobby, who went everywhere with him.

Anyone who knew John would know that raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be enough but for those who would like to express further condolences, a casual memorial will take place soon, details to be shared through the Moose Lodge in Grass Valley.