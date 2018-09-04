Obituary of James (Jim) L. Kiser

James (Jim) L. Kiser passed away peacefully at his home with family and friends nearby, on September 1, 2018. He put up a good fight, but his body finally said "no more."

He was born in Ferndale, Michigan, on February 20, 1938. He moved to San Francisco when he was 11. He attended All Hollows Grammar School, Sacred Heart High School and San Francisco State. He joined the Air Force in 1956-60, where he spent most of his time in Europe flying crew for C-130. Most of Jim's career was in the food sales for various food brokerage businesses. He also worked part-time for over 20 years for the SF Giants and SF 49ers as an usher and/or ticket taker. He loved working the players gate for the SF 49ers in the 80's and 90's. "The Glory Years."

Jim's love of people made him a special person to all. He always had a wonderful story to tell and a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his wife Mae; daughters Debbie, Connie (Mike), Pat (AJ); son Jim (Jenny) and eight cherished grandchildren Melissa, Justin, Colin, Taylor, Nate, Ben, Alex and Sam; his brothers Bob, Tom, Ken; his sister Kay, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mike.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday September 8, 2018, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 235 Chapel Street, in Grass Valley with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a local charity of your choice.