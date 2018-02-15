Obituary of James (Jim) L. Bush

James (Jim) L. Bush passed away on December 28, 2017 at his home in Lake Wildwood. He was 88.

He was born March 22, 1929. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in his native San Francisco. He later attended UC Berkeley and spent 35 years working as a civil engineer for Caltrans. But, his true passion was hunting for treasures at garage and estate sales that he would transport home in his beloved, customized, red convertible El Camino pick-up. He was known throughout the community for his stories, jokes and ever-present smile.

Jim loved the music of the 40's and 50's (especially the works of Frank Sinatra), and he could play any song by ear on the piano. He also loved to play golf and travel, particularly to Hawaii which he visited dozens of times over the years. He completed his bucket list there at age 86, by skydiving.

He is survived by Sally, his wife of 35 years, along with five children from his first marriage, daughters Kathleen Givens, Christine Maddox, Karen Morgan and Diane Urbano and son Robert Bush. He was preceded in death by his son Lawrence Bush.

Jim was a parishioner at St. Patrick's church in Grass Valley and there will be a remembrance of Jim at the regular mass on March 18, 2018 at 9 a.m. Friends are invited to a luncheon reception starting at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate Jim at his home in Lake Wildwood.

At Jim's request, other funeral arrangements will be private.