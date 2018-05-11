Obituary of James (Jim) Guy Nowell

James (Jim) Guy Nowell passed away May 4, 2018 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 66.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday June 8 at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City.

Jim was born on June 18, 1951 to John and Betty Nowell. He moved to Grass Valley in 1981. He worked at Grass Valley Group, Beam Easy Living Center, and Hills Flat Lumber before retiring in 2016. Jim married Carolyn on April 30, 1994.

Jim enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends, bowling, and softball. His favorite thing to do was to hang out with his Grandchildren. He was a member of S.I.R. branch 55.

Jim was a hardworking, caring man. His family always came first. He was a true friend and will be missed by all who's lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn of Grass Valley; sons MSGT Nathan Nowell U.S. Airforce of Colorado, Wesley Nowell of Grass Valley, Logan Paul of Nevada City; daughter Candace Paul of Nevada City; Daughter-in-law Jennifer Nowell of Colorado, as well as grandsons Calab, Riley, and Travis.

He is preceded in death by parents John and Betty; his brother John; sisters Paula and Donna.

In leu of flowers please make donations in his name to your local hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.