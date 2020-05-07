Obituary of James Espinoza

James Chris Espinoza, 93, of Blackstone, VA, formerly of Grass Valley, CA, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, April 27, 2020. Jim was a retired self-employed building contractor and a WWII US Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Delia Espinoza and two daughters, Patricia York (Jimmy) of Blackstone and Debra Rennie (Rich) of Boise, ID; five grandchildren, Dr. Lisa York (Dr. Mike Reynolds) of South Hill, VA; Matthew York (Diana Lambrianou) of Aldie, VA; Leanne Lusk (Jeff) of New Berlin,WI; Bradley Bacon (Melissa) and Jamie Rybar (Matt), all of Boise, ID. He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren and four surviving brothers and sisters.

Jim was a dedicated member/volunteer with the American Legion; VFW; Native Sons of the Golden West; and The Loyal Order of Moose in Grass Valley, of which he earned a fellowship degree for service, the second highest degree of honor. He loved his country, service, and the U.S. Navy. When not building, Jim enjoyed dancing, music, boating and fishing; he cared deeply for animals and loved watching wildlife. His family is convinced that Jesus, the Great Carpenter, will have some projects to keep “Big Jim” occupied.

A private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Blackstone with military honors following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 (Grass Valley, CA); Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust; or Nottoway Allies for Paws, Inc., P.O. Box 135, Nottoway, VA 23955. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home. http://www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com