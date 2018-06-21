Obituary of James C. Walkup, “Papa Jim”

James C. Walkup, "Papa Jim", passed away on May 15, 2018 at home in Grass Valley surrounded by his family after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 83.

Jim was born January 5, 1935 in Iowa.

James Walkup served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean War, followed by a career as a police officer for the City of Alameda until his retirement in 1987.

Jim was a dependable, loyal and honest man. During his retirement he celebrated his 50th annual camping trip with his lifelong friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with the children in his family. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Doris L Walkup; two sons Greg Walkup and Glenn Walkup; daughter Suzanne E Hanson, as well as two stepdaughters Catherine and Anne and a stepson Timothy. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife (the mother of his 3 children) Roberta.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in his memory to your charity of choice. Be good to others.