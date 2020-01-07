Obituary of James Bud Paul

James Bud Paul passed away on December 27, 2019, at his house in Dutch Flat. He was 67. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Yvette Paul of Meadow Vista. He is survived by his Daughter: Jana Johnston (Braden), Son: Andy Paul (Tina), his six grandsons: Beau, Dillon (Ashlie), & Austin Davis, Blake Johnston, William, and Anthony Paul, his granddaughter: Leah Johnston, and his 2 great-grandsons: Jameson and Logan. Sisters: Marcia Belford (Mike) Linda Schlichting (Bill), and Ricki Kartes (Kevin).

Bud was born on May 1, 1952, in Sacramento. He grew up in Meadow Vista, attended Placer Hills and Weimar and graduated in 1970 from Placer High. Bud retired from PG&E in 2017 after 46 years of service.

An avid Fisherman, Bud loved music, the outdoors, gardening, and animals, especially his dog.

In lieu of a formal service, we will have a potluck Celebration of Life in his honor on January 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Dutch Flat Community Center, 933 Stockton St.