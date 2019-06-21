Obituary of James Arthur Stettler

James (Jim) Arthur Stettler went to his heavenly abode on Friday May 24, 2019 at home in Grass Valley, CA. He was surrounded by wife Lucinda, daughter Sarah Stettler, son-in-law Robert Javinsky, and granddaughter Jenna Javinsky. He was 81.

Jim was born on September 27, 1937 in San Francisco, CA. He received his Associate’s degree at City College of San Francisco (1958), and then studied three years at the Academy of Art College in SF. He won many awards for art direction at advertising agency Dancer Fitzgerald. Jim was a U.S. Army Sergeant from 1961-1963. Subsequently, Jim founded his agency Design Direction, and served as Director of the Academy of Art College.

After retirement, Jim moved to Grass Valley where he pursued his interest in fine art, winning numerous awards in art shows. Jim is also mourned by his first wife, Marilyn Stettler; stepsons David (Christina) Frazee and Daniel (Sarah) Frazee; step-grandchildren Tennyson and Adelie.

His life will be celebrated with military honors at 9:15 a.m., June 28, 2019 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name at woundedwarriorproject.org

Arrangements in care if Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.