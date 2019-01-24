Obituary of James and Eugenia Kopecky

Walter James Kopecky August 15, 1920 – March 1, 2018 Eugenia Ruth Kopecky March 19, 1921 – January 11, 2019 Walt, born in Omaha, Nebraska and Eugenia (Toodie), born in Galena, Illinois, met in San Francisco during World War II. They married and moved to Redwood City, California, where they raised four sons, Walt, Larry, Gene, and Tom.

Upon retirement, Walt, a proud Veteran of World War II, volunteered with the VA and devoted countless hours to his passion, woodworking.

Toodie, an avid gardener, was able to restore even the most tired, wilted plant to new beauty.

They were tireless supporters of their sports teams, the 49ers and Giants. Moving to Nevada County in 2000, they enjoyed building a new home in the Sierra Foothills.

Married for 75 years, Walt and Toodie lived a long and fruitful life. They will be missed by their sons, daughters-in-law, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and Nevada County friends.