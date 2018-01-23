Obituary of Jack Parman

Jack Parman went to his home with our Lord and Savior in Heaven on January 19, 2018. He was 83.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley. Reception will follow at Penny's Diner.

Jack was born on November 27, 1934 in Sonora, CA to Cora and George Parman. He served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic before being honorably discharged and became a police officer with the Grass Valley Police Department. After five years, he resigned to enter the California Highway Patrol Academy, where he served until he retired in 1990. He married the love of his life on November 5, 1958 after only two months of dating. He also served as an Elder at Calvary Bible Church, a volunteer fire fighter, served on the NUHS School Board, served on the City Council where he was appointed Mayor, and ran for sheriff.

His number one priority in life was our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Second was his family, which includes four children and 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also loved riding his motorcycle and in more recent times, having lunch and visiting family and friends at his daughter's restaurant.

He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his son Glenn (Karen) Parman; daughters, Penny (Chuck) Dunbar, Jackie (John) Erb, and Tonya (David) Butterfield; grandchildren, Nicole, Glenn Jr., Torri, and Jaycee Parman, Connor, Chandler, Morgan Phillips, Emerson and Delaynee Dunbar, Grant McGinnis, Ashley and Jarett Roenicke, and Rob Jr., and Caitie Wood and four great grandchildren Morgan, Austin, Rose and Declan. He also leaves a sister Betty Reynolds.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Sena Parman; twin daughters, Jackie and Janice; grandson Tanner Parman; siblings, Leroy Parman, Juanita Ploof, Jim Parman, Les Parman and Dick Parman.

Any contributions may be made to Simple Truth Church on Combie Road.

#welldonejackparman

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.