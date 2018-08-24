Obituary of Jack Parker

Jack Parker, 86, of Yuba City, passed away on August 21, 2018, in Marysville, CA, surrounded, as always, by the ladies in his life. Jack was born in Nevada City, CA, to Albert and Grace Parker. He had one older sister, Donaldine, and relished being the baby for 11 years until the birth of his baby sister, Sally.

Jack grew up in the Italian neighborhood of Long Street in Nevada City, in the only non-Italian family on the street (but thinking he actually was Italian). Jack's mother, Grace, and Katie Cartoscelli were best friends which led to their sons, Jack and Johnny Cartoscelli, being best friends for over 80 years.

Jack married his wife of 57 years, Josephine Kendrick of Nevada City, in 1961. Jack whisked her down the hill to Marysville to begin their life together. Jack and Jo were blessed with two daughters, Tracy and Allison.

Jack graduated from Nevada City High School in 1950 and the College of the Pacific in 1955.

Jack worked for Caltrans as a Senior Right of Way Agent for 37 years. He made many long friendships

from his Caltrans' years.

Jack's dedication to the California-Hawaii Elks Association and his local Marysville Elks Lodge #783 was unwavering. Jack received his membership to the Elks from his dad on his 21st birthday and remained a member until his death. Jack served the Elks in many ways including being the State President of the California-Hawaii Elks Association and the National Chairman of the Board of the Grand Trustees. Again, many long friendships came from his Elks' activities.

Jack's ultimate passion though was his grandchildren. He would light up whenever they would come to visit. Jack would arrange yearly summer trips and cruises for all 10 of us to be together and just enjoy being a family. His family is so thankful for all those memories and plan to continue them, just as he would want.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Jo; his daughters, Tracy Baucom (Randy) and Allison Paich (Steve); his precious grandchildren Kyle, Kelly, Melissa, and Nicole; his sister Sally Bushnell (Fred); several beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and his Shih Tzu, Boo Boo.

A memorial service will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 27, 2018 followed by a graveside service at Sutter Cemetery. A reception will be held afterwards at the Marysville Elks Lodge #783. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Christian School or to the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc. (CHEMPI).