Obituary of Jack Fisher

Jack Fisher passed away on February 06, 2019. He was 98.

Jack Fisher was born on February 28th, 1920 to Jack Sr. and Adie Mae Fisher. He married Darlene Yocum in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 12, 1974.

He enjoyed painting, and worked in the trucking industry as a driver for 55 years.

Jack is survived by his wife Darlene; daughter Junne Bales of Lodi; sons Richard Hoxie of Grass Valley, John Hoxie of Northport, FL; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren, and sixteen great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey and son Michael.

A service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Bethel Church, with Pastor Brian Johnson officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.