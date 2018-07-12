Obituary of Iva Eissinger

Iva Eissinger, 91, passed away peacefully at home June 23, 2018. Born Dec. 20, 1926 in Sacramento, she lived there until 1959 when she moved to Grass Valley with her husband John and daughters Annette, Denise and Jane. As her daughters grew up, Iva went to work at Grass Valley Drug Store and stayed for over 20 years. After retiring, she volunteered at Hospice of the Foothills and traveled the world with John. Iva was a proud member of Phi Epsilon Phi: Lambda Chapter. Her life was full of family, laughter and love and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Iva and John were married June 25, 1946 and she passed 2 days short of

their 72nd anniversary.

A celebration of her life will be held 12 to 5, Aug. 25, 2018 at their home, 10522 Dolores Dr., Grass Valley.