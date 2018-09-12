Obituary of Irwin Davis

Irwin Davis passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at his home of 45 years in Alta Sierra, surrounded by his family and his little dog, Stanton. He was 84.

He was born to Schuyler and Hannah Davis of Kingsburg, CA. He attended Clay School, Kingsburg High School and Reedley Junior College. He also attended San Jose State College where he majored in Aeronautical Engineering. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Army for two years and then went into training at Pan American World Airways. He became a Flight Engineer flying both the Pacific and Atlantic Divisions and retired from service after 36 years.

He loved to fly radio/remote control model planes and was a "founding father" of Sierra Foothill Flyers Club and also float fly the same off the water. He was a great water-skier.

He and his wife Patricia just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife; aforementioned, brother; Kent Davis; daughter Theresa Lavagnino; granddaughter Janae (Beau) Blandford; great-grandson Ronan James and granddaughter Briana Marie. He was preceded in death by his son Mark Christopher Davis.

The family would like to thank Partners in Care, LLC, and Hospice of the Foothills, also Golden Empire Convalescent Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided Irwin during this difficult period.

Thank you to the wonderful rounds of care provided by the attentive team of nurse(s) and therapists at Sierra Nevada Home Care. Many thanks from the bottom of their hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 10844 Rough & Ready Hwy., Grass Valley, CA 95945 in Irwin's name. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m., on Friday, September 14, 2018 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, 10844 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley. A reception will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Kane's Restaurant, 120 East Main Street, Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.