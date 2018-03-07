Obituary of Irving Goldwater
March 7, 2018
Irving Goldwater passed away February 16, 2018. He was a resident of Grass Valley, CA.
Irv was born on September 27, 1928 in Los Angeles, but moved to San Francisco when he was a child. There he met and married the love of his life, Helen, and they were married for 55 years until her death in 2008. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Debra) Goldwater, Steve (Paula) Jones; daughter, Cher Pell; sister Millie Stansfield, and many family members and friends who all loved him very much.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777.
