Obituary of Ida Mae Browning

Ida Mae Browning passed away February 6, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA.

She was born October 23, 1926 in Costa Mesa, CA to parents Earl and Mary Rogers. Ida married Robert F. Browning October 27, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA. She was a member of Tops, Travel Club and Bunco Club. Ida enjoyed playing cards and traveling.

She is survived by daughter Jennifer Wasley (Greg) of Nevada City; granddaughter Leslie Wasley and grandson Chris Wasley.

She was preceded in death by her father Earl Rogers; mother Mary Rogers; husband Robert F. Browning; son James Browning; sisters, Lottie and Laverne and brothers Earl and Delbert.

Per Ida's request no services will be held.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.