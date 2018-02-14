Obituary of Howard Reed

Howard Reed passed peaceably in his sleep at the home he shared with his son, Kenneth, on January. 26, 2018. He was 97. He was born on January 14, 1921 in Nickerson, KS, the youngest of 3 children. He graduated from St. Johns military academy in Wisconsin, and later graduated from the University of Denver with a BS in Mechanical engineering. Howard married his beloved wife of 72 years, Eleanor, in 1945 while on leave from the Army Air Corp. He served with distinction during WWII as an airplane instrument mechanic in the Air Corp. Howard and Eleanor, with two young sons, moved to Albuquerque, NM after their discharge from the military, where Howard worked at the Sandia Corp. The family moved to Livermore CA, the result of a company transfer. He worked at Sandia for 20 years, then at the Lawrence Lab for another 4 years. In 1974 he and Eleanor moved to Grass Valley CA, built a house, and bought a locksmith business, later named Reed's Locksmithing, which they both ran for 22 years.

Howard was a lifelong woodworker; he taught his skills unselfishly to his sons, who both continue in his footsteps. Howard was unerring in his love & support for his family, and a good friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Howard is survived by sons Mike (Joyce) Reed of Danville and son Ken Reed of Forest Ranch; grandson Casey Reed of Chico; granddaughter Alexandra Sherman & 3 great grandchildren of LA.

He was preceded by his wife, Eleanor in 2016

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.